SALUDA, NC (FOX Carolina)- Crews have safely located a missing elderly man in Green River Cove after a search operation by multiple agencies, according to Saluda Fire and Rescue.
Saluda Rescue says that they were alerted at around 4:30 Saturday afternoon to reports of an elderly man missing in that area. Multiple departments have been called in to assist in the search including crews from Tryon, Columbus, Mill Spring, Green Creek along with county rescue crews from Polk County, Henderson County, Buncombe County, Haywood County and Transylvania County.
Currently, there are around 40 searchers in that area searching for the missing man, according to Saluda Fire and Rescue.
We will update this story as more information comes in.
