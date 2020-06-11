INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are working to douse flames that broke out on the Hollywild Animal Park property Thursday evening.
FOX Carolina was tipped off to the fire by viewer Christee McCraw, who sent us a photo of the smoke rising from the area.
Inman fire chief Chris Cothran says Holly Springs FD is leading the call, but confirmed the scene was active around 7:20 p.m. He tells us the fire is across the road from the actual park, but still on property owned by Hollywild.
Cothran says his crews are on scene assisting with Holly Springs' efforts.
We reached out to park officials for more details.
