EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley FD says a fire tore through an abandoned home along Walker Street Wednesday morning.
EFD says the fire broke out around 8:47 a.m. The vacant single-story home was fully involved, and the first arriving engine crew began fighting the fire with two hand lines. No interior attack was made because the home was deteriorated, per a release from EFD.
The flames were brought under control in about 30 minutes. No victims were found, nor were any smoke detectors or fire suppression systems. There were also no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined as of writing.
