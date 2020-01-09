SPARTANBRUG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews saw a small fire scorched through part of a condemned hotel in Spartanburg Thursday evening.
Dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina the fire at the Spartanburg Motor Lodge was reported around 9:37 p.m. and that crews were tackling it when we checked with them.
We spoke with Capt. Nicholas Ray from North Spartanburg FD, who reiterated the hotel was condemned and that the fire was started in the rear of the building. Ray says crews kept the fire from extending past two units, and nobody was injured.
While the investigation is still underway, Ray theorized on scene that someone may have started the fire inside the lodge. Ray notes squatters have been at the lodge before and commented on the previous criminal activities conducted there. To note, nobody was on scene when crews arrived, according to Ray.
