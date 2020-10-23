UNA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County fire crews say a fire that tore through an abandoned building in the Una community is suspicious because power was not active at the time.
Early Friday morning, assistant chief Jeff Hadden with Una Community FD said crews spent 45 minutes getting the flames under control at the building located on Farley Avenue Extension. The fire was called in at 11 p.m. Thursday night and under control by 11:45 p.m. Hadden tells us the vacant, unoccupied building suffered a fully involved blaze.
Hadden noted that it was known that homeless people were staying in the building a few weeks ago, but there was nobody present when crews arrived. The fire itself remains under investigation.
Crews from Westview and Hilltop FDs both provided mutual aid.
Faded signage on the exterior indicates the building was at one point a textiles facility.
