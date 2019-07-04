Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning fire crews in Cherokee County were on scene of a massive fire along Champion Ferry Road.
Neighbors on scene tell our crew that it was the old Peeler Rug building.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 3:40 a.m. Initial reports were that the fire possibly started in the trailer of an 18-wheeler and then spread to the building, but at this time chief Billy Bishop with the Cherokee Creek Fire Department says it's too early to tell what started the fire.
According to chief Bishop, the building was set to become a plastics recycling plant that was not yet up and running, but was full of plastic car parts.
Chief Bishop says the size of the building was presenting problems getting water to all areas of the building, and right now they are still working to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to another building on the property. We're also told JD Motorsports is located in the same area, but according to chief Bishop, it's in no danger from the fire.
Crews say they have heard multiple explosions inside the building as the battle the fire and suspect it could be propane tanks on forklifts.
Cherokee County dispatch tells us that in total five departments were responding. Along with the multiple Cherokee County departments called to the scene, a crew from North Carolina was also dispatched to assist with battling the blaze.
We're told emergency management will contact DHEC to see if any air quality monitoring is required, but at this time it's believed to be safe.
At this time no injuries are involved. We're working to find out more information and we'll update as soon as it's available.
