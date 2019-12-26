GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews in Gaffney say an apartment fire broke out Thursday evening was quickly tackled, but left three people displaced the day after Christmas.
Gaffney FD fire marshal Billy Bishop says the fire at a unit at the Redwood Village Apartments, just off of Providence Drive around 6 p.m. Bishop says the first unit on scene doused the flames within 10 minutes.
He notes the building the fire burned in housed 8 units, but only one was affected. Bishop also says the fire appears to be accidental at this point and may have been started by unattended cooking.
No injuries were reported.
