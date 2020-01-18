(FOX Carolina) -- A group of firefighters and first respondents helped a duo of parents deliver a baby along a roadside in Western North Carolina, North Transylvania Fire Rescue Station 13 shared on social media.
Crews responded to the roadside baby delivery early Saturday morning.
Officials congratulated the parents after the successful delivery of the new baby girl.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the fire department for more information.
MORE NEWS - Woman with medical condition reported missing in Anderson, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.