HOMELAND PARK, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews say a family is mourning the loss of two pet birds after a home in Homeland Park went up in flames Saturday evening.
Crews from Homeland Park fire and Starr FD say the fire broke out around 7 p.m. at the home on the 2900 block of Chambers Road. We're told the family wasn't home at the time, but three pets were inside. A dog survived, but the birds could not be saved.
Investigators are looking into the cause, but crews believe it was electrical.
The Red Cross is aiding the family of four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.