GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews spent part of their Friday evening responding to a home in Greenville, and they say the flames broke out in a chimney.
We were initially informed of a reported house fire on the 2800 block of Augusta Road. Our crew on scene confirmed smoke was still rising from the house, and multiple fire engines were on scene at 10 p.m.
Tristan Johnson with GFD later confirmed additional details to FOX Carolina.
According to Johnson, the fire broke out at 9:36 p.m. Two adults, a juvenile, and some pets got out okay and without injury. He notes the first engine on scene was there within three minutes, allowing for a quick response.
Johnson says the fire appears to have started in the chimney on the right side of the house, but more details would have to be uncovered in the upcoming investigation. While there wasn't much damage from the actual fire inside, he notes there is plenty of smoke and water damage, meaning a restoration company will need to be called. Aid from the Red Cross was offered on scene.
Crews were still checking for hot spots around 11 p.m. and to see if the house was still salvageable.
Duke Energy also responded to check for electrical issues. Johnson notes power will be kept on at the residence for now.
