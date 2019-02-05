Alexander, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County dispatch confirmed that multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the Old French Broad Elementary School.
Dispatch tells FOX Carolina the call came in around 2 a.m.
The school, now converted into apartments, is located on Fletcher Martin Road in Alexander.
Right now we don't have word of any injuries. We have a crew on the way to the scene and we'll update when we have more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.