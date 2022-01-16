ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The City of Ashville is plowing the priority streets and continue to ask residents to stay off the road. The city has been preparing the roads for Sunday’s storm since last week. The public parking garages are free so cars can be removed from the streets and crews can safely removed the snow.
Public Works teams are out and here is map of which streets are on the priority list.
According to the city the Ashville Police, Fire and Water departments are staffed and ready to respond to emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.