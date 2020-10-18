Crash scene along Harrison Bridge Road in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews in Simpsonville worked to investigate and clear a crash that unfolded along Harrison Bridge Road near Fairview Road Sunday night.

FOX Carolina got tips about the scene around 9:30 p.m. and a crew on scene confirmed two cars were involved. We confirmed on scene that Simpsonville PD was one of the agencies investigating, and Mauldin FD confirmed a Life Flight helicopter was called in for at least one patient. However, exact details have not been released by any responding agency.

Life Flight helicopter in Simpsonville

Life Flight helicopter in Simpsonville

