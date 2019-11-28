INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Several emergency response crews spent most of their night tackling a scene in Inman late Wednesday evening.
FOX Carolina was first tipped off to the scene on Holden Point Drive around 11:45 p.m., but crews remained on scene into early Thursday morning. Details were not immediately available; we reached out to Spartanburg County dispatch but were not given any information.
We've reached out to local fire crews and other officials for information, but so far have not heard back.
Our photographer on scene noted multiple fire engines and ambulances. Law enforcement officers also were present.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
