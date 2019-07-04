Fountain Inn, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews with the Canebrake Fire Department responded to a residential fire along Duck Pond Road on Thursday.
According to the fire marshal, the fire appeared to start in the attic of the home, but at this time a cause has not been determined.
The fire department said home suffered significant damage to the roof and upstairs of the home.
Our crew on scene spoke to the homeowner who says they believe the fire could have started with the HVAC unit in the attic. According to the homeowner, they were awakened by a popping noise, possibly the HVAC unit.
We're told no one was hurt in the fire.
