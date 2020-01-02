MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A family in Mauldin is out of a home Thursday evening after a fire ripped through their attic.
Mauldin FD says the fire on Drury Lane was first reported around 2:30 p.m. and was under control in about 45 minutes. Nobody was injured and the family was outside of the home and safe at a neighbor's house.
While the fire began in the attic, it's unclear if the house will be a total loss.
The investigation is ongoing, but Mauldin FD says so far nothing indicates this was arson.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
