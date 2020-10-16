GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney City FD says a railroad crossing will be closed for a while after a car was struck by a train Friday evening.
The department reported the collision to their Facebook page just before 5 p.m., showing that a silver Honda sedan was struck on the passenger side by the train at the crossing along Limestone Street. The photo shows the front passenger door was crunched by the impact, but the department reports no injuries.
It wasn't clear how long the crossing would be shut down. One of the cars had a Norfolk Southern logo on them; we have reached out to the company for more context.
