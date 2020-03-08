GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews say nobody was hurt when an RV near a home went up in flames Sunday evening.
According to fire chief Mark Hoffman with Clear Spring Fire and Rescue, nobody was inside the RV when it went up in flames sometime before 9 p.m. off of Anderson Bridge Road. The RV was engulfed when they got on scene, and contained the fire quickly.
Hoffman says they're investigating to see what caused the fire.
Stay tuned for updates.
