SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg fire crews tackled a blaze that broke out inside a building on Union Street late Thursday night.
Dispatch says it happened around 10:48 p.m. on the 1700 block of the street. We're told no injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Croft Fire Department on scene tell FOX Carolina they think the fire is weather-related; neighbors reported to them they believed they heard a lightning strike and saw the building on fire shortly after. The fire was contained to the attic of the building, but we're told beneath the attic that the building suffered water damage. Aside from water damage, the most significant damage was to the roof and ceiling.
We're told this was an office space, so nobody tied to the business was present.
Crews from Croft, Spartanburg City, Glendale, Drayton, and Roebuck all responded.
