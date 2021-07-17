Crews on scene investigating a possible drowning at Fair Play Beach in Oconee County (FOX Carolina, July 17, 2021)
OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Oconee County Emergency Management officials confirm that they are investigating a possible drowning at Fair Play Beach on Saturday.
Officials say that they are searching for a 47-year-old man who went out for a swim but lost contact with his family.
According to officials, they are using sonar, and divers are on the scene.
Deputies from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office are also at the scene.
