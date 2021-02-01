GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Parker Fire Department crews are on scene of a fire that has caused the road to close.
According to the Parker Fire Department, the call came in a little after 2 p.m. for a fire on Poinsett Highway in Cherrydale.
Dispatch says crews are still on scene.
This is all the information we have at this time.
Stay tuned as we learn more.
More news: Actor Dustin Diamond, 'Screech' of 'Saved by the Bell,' dead at 44 from lung cancer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.