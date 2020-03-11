GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Several crews were out along Mountain Creek Church Road Wednesday afternoon in response to an overturned tractor trailer.
While details remain limited, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 11:11 a.m. near Stallings Road.
As of 12:45 p.m., troopers were reporting injuries.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
MORE NEWS:
World Health Organization declares that virus crisis is now a pandemic
Police: Man faces long list of charges after chase, ramming patrol car in Greenwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.