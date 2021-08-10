FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews are responding to a tractor trailer on fire along the interstate in Franklin County, Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The department said the incident is on Interstate 85 southbound just past mile marker 170 or State Route 17. The left lane is currently blocked and is not expected to be cleared until 10 a.m.
Motorist are urged by the department to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
