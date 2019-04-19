KEOWEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management said Friday they opened the flood gates of the Lake Keowee dam for the first time in several years due to high water from the storms.
The flood gates were opened along SC 183.
The lake serves as an emergency coolant source for the Oconee Nuclear Plant.
Two floodgates were partially opened Friday afternoon and the water was flowing into Lake Hartwell.
There was no word on Lake Jocassee’s flood status.
Oconee County officials said Friday's storms brought a "50-year rain event."
Many low-lying areas of the county remained flooded Friday evening.
