UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate pilot is recovering in the hospital after his small aircraft crashed into a wooded area near the Union County airport Sunday morning.
Dispatchers first confirmed details to FOX Carolina, saying they received reports of the crash.
Crews with Southside FD on scene said the plane was on fire when crews arrived. They said the pilot had already been extracted by people were at the airport for an event.
Emergency Management Director Robert Fraim said the pilot was the only one on board the plane.
Crews later updated us to confirm the pilot was in "serious but stable condition", and had escaped burn injuries despite the fire inside the plane.
Gus Perry, who was visiting from Cleveland, Ohio, was one of the two men who pulled the pilot from the plane. The other was Richard Elkin, of Travelers Rest.
The Federal Aviation Authority said the plane was a Piper PA-28 that had taken of from Runway 23. The investigation is beginning, and the FAA plans on releasing more information once investigators verify it on scene.
