GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Early morning storms left one tree hanging on power lines in Greenville's North Main neighborhood.
Our FOX Carolina team found the scene at Mohawk Drive and Chick Spring Road around 4:30 a.m. Crews from Pike began cutting down the tree shortly before 6 a.m.
More than 430 homes in the area lost power around 3 a.m. Duke Energy says it hopes to have power restored by about 9 a.m.
RELATED - More than 4,000 people in Greenville County lose power after overnight storms
