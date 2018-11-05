Transylvania County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, Lake Toxaway Fire Rescue said crews rescued a dog that has been stranded on a rock cliff for 36 hours.
Chief Carmon West said that a hunting dog was stranded on Windy Falls right outside Gorges State Park.
The dog's owner told officials they were hunting bear when the dog slipped and got stuck.
Chief West said the department performed a high angle rescue starting around 9 a.m. Monday.
Five agencies were involved in the rescue and used a drone as part of the effort.
Shortly before 3 p.m. our crew at the scene reported that the mission was successful and the dog was safe.
