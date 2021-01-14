TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rescue crews say they worked to get a man off of the face of Looking Glass Rock in Transylvania County after they say he fell 100 feet onto the rock's face Thursday afternoon.
In posts to their Facebook page, the Transylvania County Rescue Squad says crews from TCRS, county EMS, and Henderson County worked to get to the man stuck on the face of the rock around 3 p.m. In an update just an hour later, TCRS says they made contact with the man and lowered him to the ground to be carried out to ambulance. TCRS notes they also had rescuers going to assist the caller safely to the ground, and that they were still on the rock.
The extent of the patient's injuries were not detailed.
