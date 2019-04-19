ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Asheville Fire Department is requesting residents full cooperation in leaving the Biltmore Village area, Friday night.
A storm system has brought rising water levels, resulting in flooding of the area.
Asheville Fire Department says the river will crest at it's highest around 8 p.m. tonight.
Citizens can visit the City of Asheville's blog for more information: beta.ashevillenc.gov/news/https://t.co/CIVz1ZmeQq
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated with full weather coverage.
MORE NEWS
Asheville rescue and adoption center evacuated, all animals will be safe and dry tonight, crews say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.