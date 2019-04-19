ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Asheville Fire Department is requesting residents full cooperation in leaving the Biltmore Village area, Friday night. 

A storm system has brought rising water levels, resulting in flooding of the area. 

Asheville Fire Department says the river will crest at it's highest around 8 p.m. tonight. 

Citizens can visit the City of Asheville's blog for more information: beta.ashevillenc.gov/news/https://t.co/CIVz1ZmeQq

Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated with full weather coverage. 

MORE NEWS

Asheville rescue and adoption center evacuated, all animals will be safe and dry tonight, crews say

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.