SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Westview Fairforest Fire Department said crews responded to a small fire at the Quail Pointe apartment complex on Monday night.
Department officials said the fire was extinguished quickly without any issues. They added that no one was injured during the incident.
