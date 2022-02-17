PIGEON FORGE, TN (FOX CAROLINA) - Firefighters are working on a moving brush fire in the Parkside Resort area near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road, according to the Wears Valley Fire Department.
According to the fire department, a temporary shelter is being set up at the Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive.
They also said that anyone within a 2 mile radius of the location should evacuate immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.