TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to power lines in the road in Greenville County.
The call for the downed lines was made just after 5 a.m. on Geer Highway, according to troopers.
Crews on scene said people can take a detour on South Blythe Shoals Road and Moody Bridge Road.
We'll update you when the lines are no longer in the road.
