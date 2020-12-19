Scene along S. Alabama Ave. in Chesnee

Scene along S. Alabama Ave. in Chesnee

 (FOX Carolina/ Dec. 19, 2020)

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are responding to a fire at a Chesnee laundromat Saturday evening.

We were tipped off to the scene at the Eagle Washerette along S. Alabama Avenue tonight, and confirmed with county dispatch that Chesnee Community FD was leading the response. The department shared video on Facebook from a passerby that shows a machine inside the building on fire, noting that residents should avoid the downtown area for now.

We've reached out to the department for more information.

