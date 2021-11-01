SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews in Spartanburg are responding to a fire at a manufacturing plant.
Spartanburg Fire said in a tweet the fire is at Innovative Fibers located at 185 Littlejohn Street. The incident took place just before 11 a.m. Monday.
Not Real Time: BUSINESS FIRE: 185 LITTLEJOHN ST Spartanburg https://t.co/OZobdsSvJd— Spartanburg Fire (@spartanburgfire) November 1, 2021
FOX Carolina crews are on their way to the scene to learn more information.
