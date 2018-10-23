PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Crews responded to a fire in Pelzer Tuesday night.
The fire occurred on Holcombe Road.
As of 11: 55 p.m., crews were still on scene.
There is no word yet if anyone was injured.
Details are limited at this time.
Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.