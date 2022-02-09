GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a main water line break on North Markley Street near Rhett Street in downtown Greenville Wednesday morning.
Greenville Water said parts of Academy Street and Main Street are closed due to the flooding.
Homewood Suites is across from the 42 inch water main line. We're told people on the first floor have been evacuated.
Officials on scene say it will take until approximately 7:30 a.m. to turn the water off.
Stay tuned for further updates.
MORE NEWS: Teen country singer charged with DUI after deadly Spartanburg Co. crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.