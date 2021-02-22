Hampton Inn fire

Scene of fire at Hampton Inn on Spartangreen Boulevard. 

DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - We received a tip that there was a fire at a hotel in Duncan.

Chief Barry Frost with Duncan City Fire confirmed that crews responded to a fire at the Hampton Inn & Suites along Spartangreen Boulevard. 

We're told the fire was in one room on the first floor and has been put out.

More news: Deputies: Wanted suspect in custody after hours long standoff in Henderson Co.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.