LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman in Laurens County has lost everything after her house caught fire on Indian Mound Road.
According to firefighters, the call for response came in at around 2:48 on Friday afternoon. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.
Felicia Orvin says she was not home at the time of the fire. Orvin also worked from her home, so in losing her home she also lost her business.
"I do sewing for the public, and I lost all my machines, and my fabric and everything I was working on," said Orvin. "That's where I make my money because social security does not pay enough."
Orvin's house sits on 30 acres of land with farm animals; fortunately, none were hurt.
The fire has since been extinguished and the Red Cross will be assisting the victims, firefighters confirmed.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
