Powdersville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, firefighters and emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Powdersville.
Right now, we don't have a lot of details, but we know the Powdersville Fire Department and Wren Fire Department have responded to the home on Traybon Court off of Row Road around 5 a.m.
Our crew reported multiple helicopters were on scene to airlift out victims.
The home appears to be a total loss.
We have a crew on scene and we'll update as soon as more information becomes available.
Stay tuned for updates.
