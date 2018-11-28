Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. the Gaffney Fire Department responded to a fire at what they say should be an abandoned 2-story apartment located at 815 West Buford Street.
Firefighters with the Gaffney City Fire Department said when they arrived, the second floor of the apartment building contained a "large volume of fire".
Firefighters say that crews immediately searched the building due to the fact that it is known to be occupied by squatters, which ultimately proved negative.
At this time the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Fire Marshal Billy Bishop at 864-487-8516.
