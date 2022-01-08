ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Centerville Fire Department responded to a fire near W Whitner Street and Barnett Avenue on Saturday.
Officials said they responded to the scene at around 10:57 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found an abandoned building that was on fire. Officials added that approximately 50 to 60 tires around the building also caught fire.
According to officials, investigators will go out to the scene to see if anything suspicious about the fire was suspicious. Officials said a woman at the scene told them that a group of people had gone inside the building before the fire. However, they were not able to confirm that information.
