GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch confirmed that fire crews are responding to an early morning house fire in Greenville.
According to Battalion Chief Tim Hall with Greenville City Fire, the call came in at approximately 5 a.m. for a fire on a two story house along Byrd Boulevard. Upon arrival, crews went to work on the fire on the roof.
Chief Hall said the house was being remodeled at the time so it was not occupied.
Dispatch said Greenville City Fire and the Greenville Police Department are currently on scene investigating.
This is all we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
