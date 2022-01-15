GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Coronaca Fire Department said they responded to a house fire along Trotters 8 in Greenwood.
Officials said they responded to the fire at around 2:39 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. They were able to put out the majority of the fire. However, officials said most of the home was destroyed.
According to officials, no injuries were reported following the incident. They said crews are still on scene put out the last of the flames.
We will update this story with any updates that we receive.
