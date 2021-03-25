SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews with the Spartanburg Fire Department are responding to an apartment fire.
According to a tweet Spartanburg Fire, the fire happened around 12 a.m. at the Riverwind Apartment Complex located on Heywood Avenue.
The Spartanburg Fire Department is being assisted by several other departments.
Stay tuned as work to learn more info.
More news: Coroner identifies motorcyclist hit, killed by truck on SC 28 Bypass in Anderson Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.