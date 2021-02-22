DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - We received a tip that there is a fire at a hotel in Duncan.
Chief Barry Frost with Duncan City Fire confirmed that crews are responding to a fire at the Hampton Inn & Suites along Spartangreen Boulevard.
FOX Carolina crews are at the scene.
We'll update you as soon as we learn more.
