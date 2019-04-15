Laurens County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A house fire is being reported in the Gray Court area on Monday night.
The fire broke out in a home along Todd Road in Gray Court.
Laurens County Fire Department has confirmed that they are responding with several other crews to assist.
The scene is active, so details are limited at the time.
