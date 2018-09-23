GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Parker Fire officials say crews are currently responding to a large debris fire on Sentell Road.
Crews have been on scene since 10:00 a.m.
Officials say crews are working to contain the fire and there is no danger to the public.
This is a developing story.
Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.