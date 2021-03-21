BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch for the Cherokee County Fire Department says crews are responding to a fire in Blacksburg.
The fire is at a home along Blacksburg Highway.
Dispatch also says the county fire department is assisting the Buffalo Fire Department.
We are working to learn more details.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
More news: South Carolina setting fires at state parks to clear debris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.