HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Crews with the Asheville Fire Department say they are assisting with water rescues and landslides in Haywood County, according to a tweet from AFD.
Information on North Carolina's website for traffic and travel information indicates that a landslide has blocked both directions of 23 US-19 near Asheville Highway.
Traffic is likely to be highly impacted, according to indicators on DriveNC.Gov.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: SC Supreme court issues opinion allowing mask requirements for colleges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.