GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict (MetroConnects) said a break in a pump station line caused a sanitary sewer overflow near Griffin Road in Piedmont.
MetroConnects said crews responded to the area and repaired the discharge line on Sunday. They also notified the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control of the situation.
According to MetroConnects, residents are encouraged to avoid the water Antioch Branch Tributary and Huff Creek until testing confirms that bacteria levels have returned to normal. This situation has not impacted sewer service or the drinking water in the area, according to MetroConnects.
Officials said residents can visit Metro Connects for updates on the situation.
